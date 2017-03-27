Hibiscus Sunrise - Hyten TruStrain Live Resin Ready to Use Vape 1G
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Hibiscus Sunrise, also known as “Beach Chair Weed,” this indica dominant hybrid was created from crossing the Hawaiian Sunrise & Gupta Kush strain family. Hibiscus Sunrise has a sweet tropical fruit, and rich citrus flavor with a touch of pine in the aroma. The high enhances your physical activity, leaving you feeling energized- yet relaxing your mind and body with a clear-headed focus.
The Hyten™ ready to use device is an all-in-one rechargeable vape that was specially designed to provide users a true-to-strain experience, in a convenient and discreet form factor. Engineered for optimal airflow, and paired with MicroCeramic technology-- the Hyten RTU delivers full, flavorful clouds with every hit.
One full gram of 100% TruStrain™ Live Resin, always extracted from single-source fresh frozen flower-- No additives, no cutting agents, no distillate.
About this strain
Hibiscus Sunrise
Hibiscus Sunrise is Colorado Seed Inc.’s version of “beach chair weed.” This relaxing, clear headed indica-dominant hybrid emanates chill vibes made for bright days. Offering a mental clarity that enables activity, Hibiscus Sunrise also provides a body high that is dense but not weighted. Pair this strain with a good playlist and indulge in the sights and smells of a world observed from a higher perspective.
Hibiscus Sunrise effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hyten Company
Hyten was founded in 2020 by a group of individuals who have been working in the cannabis and vape industries since 2014. Founded on the goal of convenient, quality cannabis at a valuable price, hyten has quickly become a reality. Using the cannabis sourced from their Santa Barbara outdoor cultivation, they are proud to call themselves a single source brand with many more products on the horizon.