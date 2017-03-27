About this product

Hibiscus Sunrise, also known as “Beach Chair Weed,” this indica dominant hybrid was created from crossing the Hawaiian Sunrise & Gupta Kush strain family. Hibiscus Sunrise has a sweet tropical fruit, and rich citrus flavor with a touch of pine in the aroma. The high enhances your physical activity, leaving you feeling energized- yet relaxing your mind and body with a clear-headed focus.



The Hyten™ ready to use device is an all-in-one rechargeable vape that was specially designed to provide users a true-to-strain experience, in a convenient and discreet form factor. Engineered for optimal airflow, and paired with MicroCeramic technology-- the Hyten RTU delivers full, flavorful clouds with every hit.



One full gram of 100% TruStrain™ Live Resin, always extracted from single-source fresh frozen flower-- No additives, no cutting agents, no distillate.