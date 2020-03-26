Mango Melons - Hyten TruStrain Live Resin Ready to Use Vape 1G
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Originally derived from breeding strains like Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon and Mango Sherbert, this sativa dominant strain is a winner for any cannabis lover. With a well-balanced high that is great for hitting some trails outdoors, or even a lazy afternoon. The melon aromas and gassy notes make this live resin a top choice for anyone.
The Hyten™ ready to use device is an all-in-one rechargeable vape that was specially designed to provide users a true-to-strain experience, in a convenient and discreet form factor. Engineered for optimal airflow, and paired with MicroCeramic technology-- the Hyten RTU delivers full, flavorful clouds with every hit.
One full gram of 100% TruStrain™ Live Resin, always extracted from single-source fresh frozen flower-- No additives, no cutting agents, no distillate.
About this strain
Magic Melon
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
Magic Melon effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
35% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
5% of people say it helps with fatigue
About this brand
Hyten Company
Hyten was founded in 2020 by a group of individuals who have been working in the cannabis and vape industries since 2014. Founded on the goal of convenient, quality cannabis at a valuable price, hyten has quickly become a reality. Using the cannabis sourced from their Santa Barbara outdoor cultivation, they are proud to call themselves a single source brand with many more products on the horizon.