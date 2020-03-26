About this product

Originally derived from breeding strains like Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon and Mango Sherbert, this sativa dominant strain is a winner for any cannabis lover. With a well-balanced high that is great for hitting some trails outdoors, or even a lazy afternoon. The melon aromas and gassy notes make this live resin a top choice for anyone.



The Hyten™ ready to use device is an all-in-one rechargeable vape that was specially designed to provide users a true-to-strain experience, in a convenient and discreet form factor. Engineered for optimal airflow, and paired with MicroCeramic technology-- the Hyten RTU delivers full, flavorful clouds with every hit.



One full gram of 100% TruStrain™ Live Resin, always extracted from single-source fresh frozen flower-- No additives, no cutting agents, no distillate.