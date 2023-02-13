California knows its weed and Banana Kush seeds are yet another great example. One of many hybrid strains created in the Golden State, the fruity Kush is known for chill, happy vibes. Though it smells like bananas, this bright green Indica-dominant strain delivers a long-lasting, potent high as strong as its scent. Banana Kush is a fragrant, social smoke that delivers a sweet, mellow buzz. It is very popular on the US West Coast for its flavor, scent, and effect. Its stimulating buzz makes it a go-to for artists.

Banana Kush is a 60% Indica / 40% Sativa hybrid that is fast flowering and provides quick results for cannabis cultivators. This strain contains high levels of THC (21%) and delivers a very happy, uplifting, and euphoric cerebral high.

Banana Kush autoflower plants stay short and compact, so they're perfect for smaller spaces. Banana Kush autoflowering seeds are easy to grow even for new growers because they're not sensitive to light cycles. These plants flower fast and reliably, making them an ideal intro to the Banana Kush strain.

Banana Kush is renowned for its very distinct banana flavor and smell, hence the name.

The mood-enhancing properties of this strain can help with stress and depression, while the body high is often beneficial for muscle aches and overall pain. Some users say it also helps stimulate the appetite. Banana Kush relaxes while providing an energy boost that helps to keep you going all day long.

