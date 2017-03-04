Bergman's Gold Leaf (autoflowering) seeds
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this strain
The Himalayan mountains are home to many cannabis strains. Parents of Himalayan Gold originate in Himalayan-bordering countries of Nepal and North India. When grown indoors, Himalayan Gold plants can reach up to 5 feet. However when grown outdoors, they have been known to reach up to 8 feet in length. The aromas of this plant have been characterized as a sweet and spicy chocolate and a hint of pepper.
Himalayan Gold effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
37% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.