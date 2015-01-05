- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
Nepalese refers to any strain that grows natively in the Nepal region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) tend to be sativa in growth structure, however the buds and effects more closely resemble indica varieties. Native Nepalese strains tend to be resinous and hashy in aroma, with buds growing dense toward the top of these sparsely branched plants.
