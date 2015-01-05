ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Nepalese refers to any strain that grows natively in the Nepal region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) tend to be sativa in growth structure, however the buds and effects more closely resemble indica varieties. Native Nepalese strains tend to be resinous and hashy in aroma, with buds growing dense toward the top of these sparsely branched plants.

Happy 69%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 52%
Creative 36%
Stress 33%
Depression 30%
Nausea 30%
Pain 30%
Insomnia 27%
Dry eyes 19%
Dry mouth 19%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Lineage

Strain
Nepalese
First strain child
Nepalese Jam
child
Second strain child
Himalayan Blackberry
child

