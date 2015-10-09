I Love Growing Marijuana
Mango Kush feminized seeds produce fast flowering plants in as little as 8 weeks. This 65% Indica / 35% Sativa hybrid strain has THC levels of up to 16%. This mostly Indica strain provides waves of blissful joy and boosts positive energy with its uplifting high. Mango Kush is ideal for social events, hanging out with friends and when you’re out on the town to help you mingle with new and old faces. Expect giggle fits and lots of smiles after consuming Mango Kush. The medical uses of this strain have shown to be effective against muscle spasms, pain, depression and stress.
829 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
