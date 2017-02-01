I Love Growing Marijuana
Master Kush feminized seeds provide guaranteed results and can be grown well indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. These feminized seeds produce 95% Indica / 5% Sativa plants with THC levels of up 18% and flowers show in as early as 9 weeks. This strain has a distinct citrus flavor with an earthy and woody scent. Feel the super deep relaxing effects of this world-famous strain, it’s sure to help after a long day with its stress-busting properties and ability to induce sleep. This strain has also known to be effective to combat depression and reduce pain.
Master Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
1,254 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
