About this product

Master Kush feminized seeds provide guaranteed results and can be grown well indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. These feminized seeds produce 95% Indica / 5% Sativa plants with THC levels of up 18% and flowers show in as early as 9 weeks. This strain has a distinct citrus flavor with an earthy and woody scent. Feel the super deep relaxing effects of this world-famous strain, it’s sure to help after a long day with its stress-busting properties and ability to induce sleep. This strain has also known to be effective to combat depression and reduce pain.