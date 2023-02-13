One puff of this flavorful strain, and you'll understand why Zkittlez is named after the fruity rainbow candy. Those who try it, say they aren't just tasting the rainbow, they're seeing it as well.

Zkittlez combines the mighty Grape Ape with the citrusy Grapefruit, which results in an Indica-dominant strain with a strong, delicious flavor. This nearly balanced hybrid strain leans slightly Indica in a 70-30 blend and produces beautiful, bright colors of green, purple, and orange. Although this strain is mostly Indica, the effects are cerebral.

Zkittlez autoflowers really have Indica growth trends, as they tend to stay compact and bushy. They are great at growing indoors or outdoors. Because they are autoflowers, they can be grown outside any time of summer as long as night-time temperatures stay above 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Growing these plants inside, they work best in the Sea of Green (SOG) setup because of their small size. They have a strong mold, mildew, and humidity resistance, which makes them perfect for beginners.

The taste is where Zkittlez truly shines. Its parent strains come together seamlessly to create a medley of fruity flavors. The initial impression is a heavy load of citrus and sour candy. Then come berry and grape notes that round out the sweet profile.

While the effects are cerebral, it is more of a pleasant buzz than an overwhelming headrush. Zkittlez lovers describe the effect as fun and euphoric with an uplifting sensation. The high lingers softly, with no unpleasant crash, providing a gentle push of energy and positivity, while leaving you relaxed and balanced.





Show more