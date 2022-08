These blue-green buds are coated in crystals and smell like sweet blueberries. This strain is a mix of two crowd pleasers, the indica pinch hitter Blueberry. and the sativa star, Haze. This Blue Dream hybrid strain falls pretty close to 50/50 and you will find variations that fall slightly on the indica dominant side. However, generally these seeds are heavy on the sativa end of the spectrum and are, indeed, a dream.



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

21 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

25 oz/plant

THC

19%

CBD

0,4%

HEIGHT

59 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Feminized

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Arthritis Depression Fatigue Inflammation Muscle Spasms Nausea Pain

EFFECTS

Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused Uplifted

FLAVOR

Berry Blueberry Earthy Sweet Vanilla

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No