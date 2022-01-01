About this product
i am edible therapeutic relief 1:1 CBD/THC chocolate bar sectioned into 20 easy dosing pieces.
Ingredients: Sugar, partially hydrogenated palm & cottonseed oils, nonfat dry milk, cocoa processed with alkali, cocoa, glyceryl lacto esters, soy lecithin, salt, cannabis distillate, CBD isolate. Divide total cannabinoids by 20 to get the dosage per piece.
i am edible
i am edible offers flavorful medicated edibles for patients looking for alternatives to smoking or vaporizing. Combining specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for desired effect along with confectionery expertise, i am edible is reliably consistent, easy to dose, and one of the finest edibles on the market.