About this product
i am edible THC infused High Dose white chocolate bar with fruity puffed rice cereal is sectioned into 20 easy dosing pieces. Divide total cannabinoids by 20 to get the dosage per piece.
Ingredients: White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavoring), THC distillate, Fruit Pebbles: Rice Sugar Canola Oil, Natural & Artificial Flavor, red 40 yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Blue 2, Turmeric Oleoresin (Color), BHT and BHA added to preserve freshness.
**This product was manufactured in a facility that processes peanuts**
About this brand
i am edible
i am edible offers flavorful medicated edibles for patients looking for alternatives to smoking or vaporizing. Combining specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for desired effect along with confectionery expertise, i am edible is reliably consistent, easy to dose, and one of the finest edibles on the market.