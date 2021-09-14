Loading…
Logo for the brand i am edible

i am edible

Fruit Chew - Cranberry Pomegranate 20pk

About this product

I Am Edible’s limited seasonal flavor pairing packs the tart punch of cranberry combined with pomegranate for a sweet undertone to finish off each chew. Get these while you can! Finished in a citric acid & sugar coating, I am Edible's new fruit chew formulation boasts new & improved mouth feel. Chew with ease, chew with these! Each chew is infused with precise doses of Cannabis oil distillate, and are a great choice for a long-lasting therapeutic effect. *Trans-fat free, Gluten free,Vegan.
