About this product
IamEdible Hazelnut Spread offers relaxation and pain relief in a delicious edible spread.
Ingredients: Hazelnut spread (sugar, palm oil, hazelnuts, skim milk, cocoa, soy lecithin, vanilla) coconut oil, distilled cannabis oil. 8oz. jar. Dosage: Divide Total available cannabinoids by 16 to get the dose per tbsp.
Ingredients: Hazelnut spread (sugar, palm oil, hazelnuts, skim milk, cocoa, soy lecithin, vanilla) coconut oil, distilled cannabis oil. 8oz. jar. Dosage: Divide Total available cannabinoids by 16 to get the dose per tbsp.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
i am edible
i am edible offers flavorful medicated edibles for patients looking for alternatives to smoking or vaporizing. Combining specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for desired effect along with confectionery expertise, i am edible is reliably consistent, easy to dose, and one of the finest edibles on the market.