Finished in a citric acid & sugar coating, I am Edible's new fruit chew formulation boasts new & improved mouth feel. Chew with ease, chew with these! Each chew is infused with precise doses of Cannabis oil distillate, and are a great choice for a long-lasting therapeutic effect. These Mimosa chews are reminiscent of your favorite bubbly brunch classic with hints of champagne and orange flavoring! The citric acid and sugar coating accentuates the orange flavor and gives each chew a nice tanginess. * Trans-fat-free, Gluten-free, Vegan.



Ingredients: Water, Corn Syrup (corn syrup, salt, vanilla extract (vanilla beans, water, ethyl alcohol), Sugar, Citric Acid, Apple Pectin, Baking Soda, THC Distillate, Potassium Sorbate, Champagne flavor (Propylene glycol, water, ethyl alcohol, and natural flavors), Pineapple flavor (Propylene glycol, water, ethyl alcohol, and natural flavors), Orange flavor (Ethyl alcohol and natural flavors), Cherry flavor (Ethyl alcohol, water, glycerin, and natural flavors), Lemon color (Yellow: water, high fructose corn syrup, glycerin, modified food starch, sugar, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, xanthan gum, carrageenan gum).