About this product
Since 1925 Teddie Natural Peanut Butter has created its famous organic, all-natural peanut butter in Everett, MA. We then add cannabis distillate to create a delicious and effective alternative to candies and chocolate.
Ingredients: Ground Peanuts (Teddy Peanut Butter *contains sugar), Salt, Distilled Cannabis Oil. 7.4oz jar. Dosage: Divide Total available cannabinoids by 14 to get the dose per tbsp.
Ingredients: Ground Peanuts (Teddy Peanut Butter *contains sugar), Salt, Distilled Cannabis Oil. 7.4oz jar. Dosage: Divide Total available cannabinoids by 14 to get the dose per tbsp.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
i am edible
i am edible offers flavorful medicated edibles for patients looking for alternatives to smoking or vaporizing. Combining specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for desired effect along with confectionery expertise, i am edible is reliably consistent, easy to dose, and one of the finest edibles on the market.