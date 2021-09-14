About this product
Bite into a luxurious i am edible treat! This chocolate bar is crafted with Belgium milk chocolate and sprinkled with a trio of chocolate-coated crunchy pearls, adding a crispy chocolate burst to every morsel. Sectioned into 20 pieces for easy-dosing.
Ingredients: Milk chocolate, Cocoa Beans, Sugar, Wheat Flour , Wheat Malt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agent: E500il, Palm Oil, Vanilla Flavoring, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Extract, Caramel, Skimmed Milk, Whey, Butter, Salt, Cocoa Butter, Natural Flavoring, 14.5% Whole Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Shellac, Whole Milk, Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder, Paprika extract, Wheat flour, Wheat Malt Flour, Starch, Salt, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent: E414, Distilled Cannabis Oil.
i am edible offers flavorful medicated edibles for patients looking for alternatives to smoking or vaporizing. Combining specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for desired effect along with confectionery expertise, i am edible is reliably consistent, easy to dose, and one of the finest edibles on the market.