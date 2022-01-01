About this product
Queso Perro (Stardawg x UK Cheese) - Terp sugar - Musky, dank, cheesy undertone. Cerebral and hazy high. Good for daytime use.
Iconic blunts set the standard - filling the void in Oregon for high-quality, consumer-focused blunts. You’ll only find indoor flower at or above the 23% mark and we use only premier material. We’ve complemented our premium flower with the most evenly burning, premium hemp wraps to literally make every experience ICONIC!