We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Ideal Farms
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Ideal Farms products
17 products
Flower
Positive Mental Attitude
by Ideal Farms
THC 22.1%
CBD 0.1%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Rocket
by Ideal Farms
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.05%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Wedding Cake Gelato
by Ideal Farms
THC 31.03%
CBD 0.08%
3.0
(
2
)
Flower
Johnny Glaze
by Ideal Farms
THC 19.6%
CBD 0.07%
3.0
(
1
)
Flower
Red Rocket
by Ideal Farms
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Emerald Cake
by Ideal Farms
THC 22.9%
CBD 0.11%
Flower
Cherry Vanilla Cookies
by Ideal Farms
THC 26.1%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Bubba Cookies
by Ideal Farms
Flower
Thunderdome
by Ideal Farms
THC 24.25%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Oregon Thunder Pre-Roll 1g
by Ideal Farms
THC 16.4%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Irish Stout
by Ideal Farms
THC 20.6%
CBD 0.09%
Flower
Phantom Cake
by Ideal Farms
THC 24.7%
CBD 0.1%
Shake
Dream Girl Shake
by Ideal Farms
THC 26.68%
CBD 0%
Flower
CBD Kush
by Ideal Farms
THC 11.28%
CBD 14.98%
Flower
Dog Tang
by Ideal Farms
THC 17.4%
CBD 0.08%
Flower
Jet Fuel Gelato
by Ideal Farms
THC 34.84%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blackberry Cheesecake
by Ideal Farms
THC 21.3%
CBD 0.05%
Home
Brands
Ideal Farms
Catalog