Loading...

Ideal Farms

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabis

Ideal Farms products

17 products
Product image for Positive Mental Attitude
Flower
Positive Mental Attitude
by Ideal Farms
THC 22.1%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Rocket
Flower
Rocket
by Ideal Farms
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Wedding Cake Gelato
Flower
Wedding Cake Gelato
by Ideal Farms
THC 31.03%
CBD 0.08%
Product image for Johnny Glaze
Flower
Johnny Glaze
by Ideal Farms
THC 19.6%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Red Rocket
Flower
Red Rocket
by Ideal Farms
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Emerald Cake
Flower
Emerald Cake
by Ideal Farms
THC 22.9%
CBD 0.11%
Product image for Cherry Vanilla Cookies
Flower
Cherry Vanilla Cookies
by Ideal Farms
THC 26.1%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Bubba Cookies
Flower
Bubba Cookies
by Ideal Farms
Product image for Thunderdome
Flower
Thunderdome
by Ideal Farms
THC 24.25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Oregon Thunder Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Oregon Thunder Pre-Roll 1g
by Ideal Farms
THC 16.4%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for Irish Stout
Flower
Irish Stout
by Ideal Farms
THC 20.6%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Phantom Cake
Flower
Phantom Cake
by Ideal Farms
THC 24.7%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Dream Girl Shake
Shake
Dream Girl Shake
by Ideal Farms
THC 26.68%
CBD 0%
Product image for CBD Kush
Flower
CBD Kush
by Ideal Farms
THC 11.28%
CBD 14.98%
Product image for Dog Tang
Flower
Dog Tang
by Ideal Farms
THC 17.4%
CBD 0.08%
Product image for Jet Fuel Gelato
Flower
Jet Fuel Gelato
by Ideal Farms
THC 34.84%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blackberry Cheesecake
Flower
Blackberry Cheesecake
by Ideal Farms
THC 21.3%
CBD 0.05%