1 gummy (serving size) (20 per container)
50mg per gummy Delta8 is made from hemp that is grown legally in the United States.
1,000mg Delta8 organically generated from hemp-legal cannabis grown in the United States in 20 candies
Adults only: Suggested use as a wellness product: Beginners should use 1/4 gummy, intermediates should use 1/2 gummy, and advanced users should take 1 full gummy. Consume as needed on a daily basis.
Product Ingredients: Naturally-occurring Delta 8 extract derived from hemp-legal US Grown cannabis, organic cane sugar, organic pectin, (plant-based gelatin substitute) organic sunflower oil. 100% certified VEGAN.
Pure CBD Vapors
Pure CBD Vapors' iDELTA8 brand has come with a wide choice of easy-to-use vaping devices. Each of their delta 8 products uses only the best, purest delta-8 extract and is prepared without the use of fillers or cutting agents. These vapes come in three different formulas: Silver (2:1 CBD to delta 8), Gold (1:1 CBD to delta 8), and Diamond (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (delta 8 in its purest form)