1 gummy (serving size) (20 per container)



50mg per gummy Delta8 is made from hemp that is grown legally in the United States.



1,000mg Delta8 organically generated from hemp-legal cannabis grown in the United States in 20 candies



Adults only: Suggested use as a wellness product: Beginners should use 1/4 gummy, intermediates should use 1/2 gummy, and advanced users should take 1 full gummy. Consume as needed on a daily basis.



Product Ingredients: Naturally-occurring Delta 8 extract derived from hemp-legal US Grown cannabis, organic cane sugar, organic pectin, (plant-based gelatin substitute) organic sunflower oil. 100% certified VEGAN.