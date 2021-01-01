About this product

For people who wish to vape delta 8 for its unique euphoric effects, but also want some CBD to keep them grounded and incredibly calm during the experience, iDELTA8's Cartridge - Gold delivers a 1:1 CBD to delta 8 THC ratio. These two cannabinoids are mixed with terpenes to provide extra synergistic benefit, and they're accessible in a variety of highly sought-after strains with specific desired effects. The cart has a full gram of CBD and is compatible with any standard CBD vape pen thanks to its 510-thread connection. Must use a 510 variable voltage battery.



Product Ingredients: Raw CBD, Delta 8 Distillate and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes



Flavors: Blackberry Kush (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), Northern Lights (Indica), Pineapple Express (Sativa), Skywalker (Hybrid), and White Recluse (Hybrid)