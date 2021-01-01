About this product
For people who wish to vape delta 8 for its unique euphoric effects, but also want some CBD to keep them grounded and incredibly calm during the experience, iDELTA8's Cartridge - Gold delivers a 1:1 CBD to delta 8 THC ratio. These two cannabinoids are mixed with terpenes to provide extra synergistic benefit, and they're accessible in a variety of highly sought-after strains with specific desired effects. The cart has a full gram of CBD and is compatible with any standard CBD vape pen thanks to its 510-thread connection. Must use a 510 variable voltage battery.
Product Ingredients: Raw CBD, Delta 8 Distillate and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes
Flavors: Blackberry Kush (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), Northern Lights (Indica), Pineapple Express (Sativa), Skywalker (Hybrid), and White Recluse (Hybrid)
About this brand
Pure CBD Vapors
Pure CBD Vapors' iDELTA8 brand has come with a wide choice of easy-to-use vaping devices. Each of their delta 8 products uses only the best, purest delta-8 extract and is prepared without the use of fillers or cutting agents. These vapes come in three different formulas: Silver (2:1 CBD to delta 8), Gold (1:1 CBD to delta 8), and Diamond (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (delta 8 in its purest form)