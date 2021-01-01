About this product

The optimal 1:1 ratio of CBD and Delta 8 in the iDELTA8 Gold disposable pen



The iDelta8 Disposable Vape Pen Device in Gold has a perfect 1:1 CBD to delta 8 ratio and is one of the most user-friendly vaping devices available for hemp users. This all-in-one disposable vaping system requires no assembly, charging, or refilling and is completely disposable, so you won't have to put up any effort to keep your delta 8 experience pleasurable.



For a balanced hemp experience, use a 1:1 CBD to Delta 8 ratio.



The vape cartridge's e-liquid contains a balanced blend of one part CBD and one part delta 8, making it ideal for folks who have some delta 8 experience but don't want to jump right into the psychoactive cannabinoid's more strong effects. The qualities of cannabidiol soothe the delta-8 THC, allowing you to have a pleasant ride throughout the day.



Product Ingredients :



Raw CBD, Delta 8 Distillate and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes



Flavors :



Blackberry Kush, Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Pineapple Express, Skywalker, and White Recluse

