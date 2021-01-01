About this product
The optimal 1:1 ratio of CBD and Delta 8 in the iDELTA8 Gold disposable pen
The iDelta8 Disposable Vape Pen Device in Gold has a perfect 1:1 CBD to delta 8 ratio and is one of the most user-friendly vaping devices available for hemp users. This all-in-one disposable vaping system requires no assembly, charging, or refilling and is completely disposable, so you won't have to put up any effort to keep your delta 8 experience pleasurable.
For a balanced hemp experience, use a 1:1 CBD to Delta 8 ratio.
The vape cartridge's e-liquid contains a balanced blend of one part CBD and one part delta 8, making it ideal for folks who have some delta 8 experience but don't want to jump right into the psychoactive cannabinoid's more strong effects. The qualities of cannabidiol soothe the delta-8 THC, allowing you to have a pleasant ride throughout the day.
Product Ingredients :
Raw CBD, Delta 8 Distillate and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes
Flavors :
Blackberry Kush, Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Pineapple Express, Skywalker, and White Recluse
About this brand
Pure CBD Vapors
Pure CBD Vapors' iDELTA8 brand has come with a wide choice of easy-to-use vaping devices. Each of their delta 8 products uses only the best, purest delta-8 extract and is prepared without the use of fillers or cutting agents. These vapes come in three different formulas: Silver (2:1 CBD to delta 8), Gold (1:1 CBD to delta 8), and Diamond (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (delta 8 in its purest form)