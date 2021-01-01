About this product

Silver Tincture 1500mg 30ml 2:1 by iDelta8 is the ideal beginning place for anyone interested in learning more about the qualities of delta 8 THC, as it contains a 2:1 CBD to delta 8 ratios. The specific qualities of cannabidiol interact synergistically with those of delta 8, resulting in a gentler, calmer experience that is generally preferred by those who are new to this form of THC cannabinoid. The tincture is simple to use and each dosage contains 50 milligrams of lab-tested hemp. For a personalized hemp habit, you can choose from a variety of strains and flavors.



Product Ingredients: Raw CBD, Delta 8 Distillate, MCT Oil and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes



Flavors: Blackberry Kush (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), Northern Lights (Indica), Pineapple Express (Sativa), Skywalker (Hybrid), and White Recluse (Hybrid), Berries, Chocolate, Lemon, Natural, Orange, Peppermint