About this product
Silver Tincture 1500mg 30ml 2:1 by iDelta8 is the ideal beginning place for anyone interested in learning more about the qualities of delta 8 THC, as it contains a 2:1 CBD to delta 8 ratios. The specific qualities of cannabidiol interact synergistically with those of delta 8, resulting in a gentler, calmer experience that is generally preferred by those who are new to this form of THC cannabinoid. The tincture is simple to use and each dosage contains 50 milligrams of lab-tested hemp. For a personalized hemp habit, you can choose from a variety of strains and flavors.
Product Ingredients: Raw CBD, Delta 8 Distillate, MCT Oil and Exotic Hemp legal terpenes
Flavors: Blackberry Kush (Indica), Blue Dream (Sativa), Northern Lights (Indica), Pineapple Express (Sativa), Skywalker (Hybrid), and White Recluse (Hybrid), Berries, Chocolate, Lemon, Natural, Orange, Peppermint
About this brand
Pure CBD Vapors
Pure CBD Vapors' iDELTA8 brand has come with a wide choice of easy-to-use vaping devices. Each of their delta 8 products uses only the best, purest delta-8 extract and is prepared without the use of fillers or cutting agents. These vapes come in three different formulas: Silver (2:1 CBD to delta 8), Gold (1:1 CBD to delta 8), and Diamond (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (1:1 CBD to delta 8). (delta 8 in its purest form)