The IGNITE Drops feature an integrated easy-drop applicator and are made from all-natural ingredients to provide a premium product that can also be used topically on the skin. ⅓ the potency of our classic 1000mg tincture, best for new CBD users.
For Best Results:
Place one full dropper (1ML) under tongue
Allow to absorb for 90 seconds
Topical use is also recommended, apply generously on skin and rub in
Do not use around eyes or on broken skin
Consistency is key for success, use daily as needed
Store in a dark, cool place
About this brand
IGNITE
A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.