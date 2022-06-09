About this product
It’s water soluble CBD base has an enhanced adsorption rate (up to 4x vs. traditional CBD oil) and it’s loaded with B & C vitamins and magnesium to help support efficient energy metabolism. Our energy shot is also packed with taurine and caffeine (equal to about 2 cups of coffee) to promote alertness and to energize your body and mind. The addition of L-theanine helps offset the side effects of caffeine to keep you going for hours.
Available in:
Guava
Pink Lemonade
Berry
Orange Mango
About this brand
IGNITE
A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.