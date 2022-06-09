About this product
IGNITE's latest disposable vape pen contains 150mg of CBD combined with our signature flavors in new and improved hardware. A single 3-second puff delivers approximately 1mg of CBD along with natural flavors. The pen features an auto-draw technology that delivers a smooth vape experience.
Available in:
Pink Chill
Mango
Blood Orange
Tropical Fruit
About this brand
IGNITE
A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.