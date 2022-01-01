The IGNITE Drops feature an integrated easy-drop applicator and are made from all-natural ingredients to provide a premium product that can also be used topically on the skin.



For Best Results:

Place one full dropper (1ML) under tongue

Allow to absorb for 90 seconds

Topical use is also recommended, apply generously on skin and rub in

Do not use around eyes or on broken skin

Consistency is key for success, use daily as needed

Store in a dark, cool place