Get ready to face a fantasy you won’t believe with these delectable terpene-rich buds. Our Blue Dream nugs are enthralling, emitting a knockout combination of lavender, vanilla and sandalwood scents with subtle notes of blackberry and lemongrass.



Blue Dream will assault and entrance all of your senses as you smoke on these frosty flowers. Each nugget swirls with a magnificent array of vibrant colors, sending you soaring into merriment and mellow thoughts.



An ingenious genetic marriage between Blueberry Indica and Haze, Blue Dream is a cerebral treat unlike any other. Boasting large concentrations of Myrcene, D-Limonene and a-Pinene, Blue Dream hemp flower will bedazzle you with its full aromatic profile and bristles of snowy trichomes.



To call it a marvel is to put it mildly. Blue Dream is simply a sight to behold. Each nugget crawls with a remarkable amount of crystallization and innumerable hues of natural color. Its full terpene profile encompasses b-Caryophyllene and Linalool, making for a good time that won’t wear you down or leave you couch locked.



Those who have purchased Industrial Hemp Farms‘ Blue Dream Smokable Hemp Flower have called it “thought-provoking and happy happy happy!” One user raved, “Blue Dream is a wet dream for those of us who like to get a bit snobby with our bud an treat it like its a fine glass of wine. It’s a real nose candy!!”



Our Blue Dream hemp flower is the product of meticulous genetic conglomeration, coming as it does from a Super Silver Haze and Premium Blueberry Indica hybrid. Its singular cannabinoid-terpene profile delivers a distinctly gentle and vivifying experience.



Enter a realm of prestige that is free of stressors and full of surprises. Come and dream with us.



All chemicals have been properly analyzed and approved before distribution. Industrial Hemp Farms‘ CBD hemp flowers are found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.