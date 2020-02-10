Pour yourself a full bowl of yum with Chardonnay, an elegant strain with a stunning bouquet and even more stunning effects. With subtle notes of peach and cinnamon, this hoppy and relaxing strain will chill you to the max.



Our Chardonnay CBD hemp flower contains moderate levels of Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, Guaiol and Myrcene, making for a subtle and refined experience. These sativa-dominant buds contain just the right levels of CBD and CBDA with a sparse volume of Humulene to give them that extra relieving touch.



Humulene is often used in the manufacture of craft beer and you’ll see why when you burn these buds. All of our Chardonnay nugs are dense, fuzzy and engineered for pure elation. Industrial Hemp Farms specializes in pesticide-free, genetically superior strains that will make your mouth water and your heart happy.



This one is simply too special to pass up. Pungent, skunky and citrusy, our Chardonnay CBD hemp flower is overwhelmingly aromatic without being overwhelming to the body or mind. Bigger and bolder than almost any other buds you’re likely to come across, Chardonnay will fill your home with a warm and inviting scent that will keep you blissful and bemused.



Chardonnay pairs nicely with our Cherry Wine CBD hemp flower for a fruity treat that’s bold and sweet. Try them today and tell us all about your good time. We welcome consumer feedback and pride ourselves on customer satisfaction.



All chemicals are properly analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Our CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.