Looking for full spectrum smoke with all the essential fatty acids, minerals and aromatic molecules you could ask for? We’ve got you! Our Purple BOAX is brimming with bold colors and pungent odors that will blow you away.



Purple BOAX hemp flower is high CBD bud that bursts with flavonoids and terpenes. A refined union between Hindu Kush and Otto II, Purple BOAX possesses an inimitably juicy flavor that will make your mouth (and eyes) water.



Featuring notes of brown sugar and cream with a rich Orange Julius-flavored finish, Purple BOAX is scrumdiddlyumptious! Consider it the dank enthusiast’s dessert. This hemp flower contains high concentrations of b-Myrcene, Limonene and Pinene, giving it just a hint of earthiness.



Crispy, sweet and chunky, our Purple BOAX nugs are dense AF and pack a clean, smooth taste. If you’ve had BoAx before, this batch will be different. That’s because our cultivar was grown in-house utilizing cutting edge growing techniques.



Cut out the middle man, folks. Don’t deal with brokers who price gouge. Buy direct from the best!



Our Purple BOAX hemp flower is renowned for its exceptional entourage effect, so you can be sure that you will be getting the most out of its full terpene and cannabinoid profile. We don’t mean to drop a humble brag, but this one’s simply swag in a bag.



Snag the swag!



All chemicals have been properly analyzed and approved before distribution. Industrial Hemp Farms‘ CBD hemp flowers are found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.