Come closer. I want to tell you a secret…



You know what makes these CBD hemp buds so deliciously lit? It’s the Special Sauce and unlike your favorite fast food chains, we’re not stingy when it comes to the details. You want to know what’s in our Special Sauce? Allow us to break it down for you.



Our smokable Special Sauce hemp flower contains no less than 18 unique terpenes and more cannabinoids to boot. Among Special Sauce’s not-so-secret ingredients are its percentage of Farnesene (.113%), Fenchol (.036%), Phytol (2.028%) and b-Caryophyllene.



Fenchol is a monoterpenoid that serves as both a flavor and fragrance agent, giving Special Sauce much of its alluring bouquet. Farnesene contains antioxidant properties, and also brings out taste and aroma.



Special Sauce’s cannabinoid profile is equally notable, consisting of a minimum of 14-19% CBD, .31% CBGA, .61% THCA and >0.3% Delta 9 THC.



These small to medium sized nugs are crawling with trichomes and bursting with zesty lemon flavor and a smoky, oily aroma. Our Special Sauce smokable hemp flower is 100% organic and offers sharpness and increased sociability. Those who have purchased Special Sauce praise the exemplary experience it provides.



With a sweet pine scent accented by hints of fresh fruit and an earthy finish, Special Sauce is a taster’s choice that’s ideal for any social engagement.



It’s all in the Sauce.



Our chemicals are properly analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Industrial Hemp Farms‘ CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.