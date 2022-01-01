Sweet CBD hemp flower by Industrial Hemp Seeds is a sativa and indica hybrid strain with a higher percentage of sativa. Although the official genetics of this high CBD strain isn’t well known, we do know this plant owes its origins to a clone from the Diesel family. This strain was designed as the first CBD-only strain, with trace amounts of THC and extraordinary levels of CBD.



With a name like Sweet CBD, you’d better believe the CBD levels are pretty high. Usually, this strain’s CBD rates range from 8 to 15 percent. Sweet CBD hemp flower has a THC content of no more than 0.3 percent, according to federal law.



Two of the most common words used to described Sweet Pure CBD’s smell are “earthy” and “orangey.” More specifically, people who use this particular strain smell and taste an interesting fusion of mandarin oranges with the pines of a cypress tree. This gives Sweet Pure CBD a unique fruity and fresh flavor profile.



Genetics: Undisclosed

CBD Content: 12-14%

THC Content: <0.3%

Taste: Fruity, sweet, pine, orange

Smell: Pungent, citrus, orange