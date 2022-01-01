The Wife by Industrial Hemp Farms is an infamous CBD-rich hemp hybrid with a cannabidiol content that hovers around 14-20 percent. Although its original genetics are undisclosed, our in-house strains constantly produce high CBD smokable buds.



The physically soothing effects of CBD are noticeable from the first time you consume this indica-dominant strain. Although it is smokeable, we always recommend creating edibles or vaping as healthier alternatives to rolling.



High CBD content is not the only strong point of the Wife strain. The buds have a thick resinous coating while the smell will remind you of blueberries. The taste of this strain is fruity and earthy with hints of banana and cherries.



With a CBD content that consistently hits the 20 percent mark, Wife CBD hemp by Industrial Hemp Farms is definitely a strain to consider if a calming experience is what you are after.