Treat yourself to a cooling reprieve from your aches and pains with Refined Hemp CBD Glacier Balm. Dispensed in a convenient twist up container so you can apply directly to where you need it the most. 200mg 99.9%+ CBD Isolate per balm.



Use: Apply every 4 hours topically to affected area or as needed



Ingredients:

Coconut Oil

Beeswax

Vitamin E Oil

Menthol

Eucalyptus Oil

Lemongrass Oil

Peppermint Oil

200mg Cannabidiol (CBD)