IHP Refinery

Refined Hemp CBD Glacier Balm

About this product

Treat yourself to a cooling reprieve from your aches and pains with Refined Hemp CBD Glacier Balm. Dispensed in a convenient twist up container so you can apply directly to where you need it the most. 200mg 99.9%+ CBD Isolate per balm.

Refined Hemp CBD Glaicer Balm
Use: Apply every 4 hours topically to affected area or as needed

Ingredients:
Coconut Oil
Beeswax
Vitamin E Oil
Menthol
Eucalyptus Oil
Lemongrass Oil
Peppermint Oil
200mg Cannabidiol (CBD)
