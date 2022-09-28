A potent hybrid strain, created from Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. It gives a full body melt with uplifting, cerebral effects. The effect is heavy-handed and is more suited to a day off from work or to end the day.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.