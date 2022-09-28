Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC (f.k.a.Girl Scout Cookies) and Tangie. The result is a sativa-dominant strain that provides a focused and clear-headed high that sometimes uplifts energy and causes fits of giggles. It’s been used to enhance social situations, fight mood disorders such as depression, and even fight nausea.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.