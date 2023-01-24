About this product
The entourage effect is the synergistic action between cannabinoids and terpenes resulting in greater therapeutic effects than individual cannabinoids alone. iLAVA Entourage formulations harness this effect by blending specific flavors and isolated cannabinoids for consistent and reliable experiences.
Harness the energizing power of Entourage Day with optimized cannabinoid ratios for uplifting and euphoric relief.
Per box: 50mg THC + 50mg D8 + 50mg CBG + 50mg CBD
Per piece: 5mg THC + 5mg D8 + 5mg CBG + 5mg CBD
About this brand
iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.
State License(s)
00000057DCHF00477864