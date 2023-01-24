About this product
The entourage effect is the synergistic action between cannabinoids and terpenes resulting in greater therapeutic effects than individual cannabinoids alone. iLAVA Entourage formulations harness this effect by blending specific flavors and isolated cannabinoids for consistent and reliable experiences.
Coast to bed with Entourage Night, a proprietary nocturnal blend developed with the goal of deep & peaceful rest.
Per box: 100mg THC + 50mg CBN + 50mg CBG
Per piece: 10mg THC + 5mg CBN + 5mg CBG
About this brand
iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.
