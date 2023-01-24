The entourage effect is the synergistic action between cannabinoids and terpenes resulting in greater therapeutic effects than individual cannabinoids alone. iLAVA Entourage formulations harness this effect by blending specific flavors and isolated cannabinoids for consistent and reliable experiences.

Coast to bed with Entourage Night, a proprietary nocturnal blend developed with the goal of deep & peaceful rest.

Per box: 100mg THC + 50mg CBN + 50mg CBG

Per piece: 10mg THC + 5mg CBN + 5mg CBG