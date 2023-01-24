The entourage effect is the synergistic action between cannabinoids and terpenes resulting in greater therapeutic effects than individual cannabinoids alone. iLAVA Entourage formulations harness this effect by blending specific flavors and isolated cannabinoids for consistent and reliable experiences.

Activate stable & reliable relief with Entourage Twilight. This formula combines balanced rare cannabinoids, flavors & terpenes in a synergistic format.

Per box: 100mg THC + 50mg CBG + 50mg CBC + 50mg CBD

Per piece: 10mg THC + 5mg CBG + 5mg CBC + 5mg CBD