iLAVA FEEL is a convenient, roll-on topical applicator featuring the same 11 powerful essential oils used in iLAVA TOUCH, and a 2:1 ratio of THC to CBD. This product can be applied directly to sore areas, behind the ears, or on the wrists to experience the therapeutic benefits quickly. Essential oils have been found to impact the body both topically and aromatically. Purpose-formulated 10ML topical roll-on that combines the same 11 essential oils in iLAVA Touch with 100mg of THC & 50mg of CBD.