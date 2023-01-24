iLAVA Touch is a purpose-formulated topical gel that combines 550 milligrams of THC and CBD oil with our evidence-based essential oil blend. Our research and development efforts were directed at creating a fast acting product that incorporates all natural ingredients with proven therapeutic benefits.



Our ultimate goal in creating iLAVA Touch is to address the needs and concerns of Arizona’s medical marijuana patients and provide a level of efficacy that delivers consistent and significant results. Our essential oils are sourced from the United States, Europe, Australia, and Morocco.



The balance of active ingredients and dilution ratios in our essential oil blend were formulated by a clinical aromatherapist experienced in botanical therapy product development with an emphasis on patient safety.