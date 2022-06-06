iLAVAHEMP TOUCH™ is a purpose-formulated topical gel that combines 550 milligrams of hemp oil with our evidence-based essential oil blend. Our research and development efforts were directed at creating a fast-acting product that incorporates all-natural ingredients with proven therapeutic benefits. Our ultimate goal in creating iLAVAHEMP TOUCH is to create a gel rich in phytocompound and essential oils that provides a level of efficacy which delivers consistent and significant results.



We source our hemp oil from licensed processors in the United States who are compliant with the U.S. 2018 Farm Bill and meet our QA standards for safety and phyto-cannabinoid potency. Our essential oils are sourced from all over the world including Europe, Australia, and Morocco.



The balance of active ingredients and dilution ratios in our essential oil blend were formulated by a clinical aromatherapist experienced in botanical therapy product development with an emphasis on patient safety. Although iLAVAHEMP TOUCH contains 11 essential oils, these 3 primary primary botanical extracts represent some of the most efficacious ingredients found in traditional therapies when added to a hemp-based compound: CORSICAN HELICHRYSUM, MANGO GINER, AND BLUE TANSY.

We use SGNT™ Near-field communication (NFC) chips on all our containers and refill pods to ensure product authenticity.