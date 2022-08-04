About this product
The Process: And because we only use the best ingredients, our Fruit Punch'd is vegan, gluten-free, and made with all natural sweeteners. Plus, it comes in a handy 30-dram white jar with a child-resistant lid - perfect for taking on the go!
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.