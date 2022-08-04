The Flavor: Welcome to ILLICIT's Fruit Punch'd, a delicious and fruity infused treat that will have you saying "Oh Yeah!" We've taken our original Tropical Cherry Recipe and focused on balanced, delicious fruit notes to give you a classic Fruit Punch taste. Made with high-grade THC and lots of sweet and savory tropical fruit, Fruit Punch'd is an irresistible treat for any fan of fruit punch!



The Process: And because we only use the best ingredients, our Fruit Punch'd is vegan, gluten-free, and made with all natural sweeteners. Plus, it comes in a handy 30-dram white jar with a child-resistant lid - perfect for taking on the go!