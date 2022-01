The Strain - Lemon Tree Punch combines the sweet-and-sour tang of Lemon Tree and the fruity fragrance of Purple Punch. This variety smells strongly of lemon, grape, and berry, mixed with undertones of diesel fuel and wet soil. Lemon Tree Punch offers a rich flavor that is particularly complex. Depending on the phenotype, some plants may taste more of grape and berry, and others may be more citrusy.



Lemon Tree Punch provides a balanced effect that is both stimulating and comforting. Users report that this strain boosts the mood and increases motivation when it is consumed in small doses. When consumed in greater quantities, this invigorating effect shifts into a mildly sedating stone that may reduce muscle tension and soothe the mind. Given its well-balanced effects, Lemon Tree Punch makes for a great all-day smoke.



Lemon Tree Punch’s powerful cerebral high may surprise consumers before lulling them into a peaceful state of relaxation. Though the body may feel slightly numb, the brain will remain focused and able to function effectively. This variety may be ideal for those suffering from anxiety, depression, or stress, though she does well to combat pain and inflammation, as well. Additionally, many users report intense food cravings as the Lemon Tree Punch high begins to subside. As such, those who suffer from nausea or eating disorders may benefit from consuming this strain.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Lemon Tree] x [Purple Punch]



Breeder: Greenpoint Seeds



Primary Terpene Profile: d-Limonene, alpha-Humulene, beta-Myrcene, Linalool, alpha-

Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Cerebral, Relaxed, Focused



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Lemon, Grape, Berry, Diesel, Earth



The Process - We expertly hand trim the biggest and best, A-grade buds from the tops of our colas. Each glass jar contains no more than 7 buds, but more likely you will see 3 - 5 big nugs in each eighth sold. Our flower is grown, harvested, cured, and packaged with the patient in mind every step of the way. The experience of our illicit growers coupled with our commitment to technology creates consistent and impactful cannabis. The long cure and delicate hand-trim are easy to see and even easier to smell when those lovely terpenes are released upon opening your jar.