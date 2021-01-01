About this product

Ocean Blue (Sweet) - Whisk away to your favorite beach on this island-inspired strain. Great for social gatherings and feeling buzzy, but not too sedated. You will taste pineapple, coconut, mango, citrus, and feel a soothing effect from Ocean Blue. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Classy Carts is for those craving a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. Our Jupiter Ceramic cartridges provide continuous oil flow and saturation. Uniform heating. No burning. Trusted industry-wide to deliver optimal vapor and pure flavor.

