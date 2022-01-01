The Flavor - Take a ride on Santa's sleigh this season but be wary because this one is a killer! A high-flying and euphoric ride that helps keep all those holiday anxieties away with a calming and smooth effect like freshly fallen snow. AVAILABLE DURING FALL & WINTER ONLY



The Process - This all-in-one CCELL pod and power supply is a great option for those on

the go. No need to charge a battery or figure out - just use the mouthpiece,

inhale, and let this discreet device do the rest. And when you’re done, just

toss it. We fill every disposable with the same high-quality BHO live resin as

our half and full gram offerings. 300mg Live Resin Disposable Vape (Infinity by Jupiter)