About this product
The Flavor - Take a ride on Santa's sleigh this season but be wary because this one is a killer! A high-flying and euphoric ride that helps keep all those holiday anxieties away with a calming and smooth effect like freshly fallen snow. AVAILABLE DURING FALL & WINTER ONLY
The Process - This all-in-one CCELL pod and power supply is a great option for those on
the go. No need to charge a battery or figure out - just use the mouthpiece,
inhale, and let this discreet device do the rest. And when you’re done, just
toss it. We fill every disposable with the same high-quality BHO live resin as
our half and full gram offerings. 300mg Live Resin Disposable Vape (Infinity by Jupiter)
About this brand
Illicit
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
