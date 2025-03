Embark on a tidal wave of flavor with Illicit's Sea Salt Soft Caramels. Created by our master confectioners at the Illicit Labs, each jar is a treasure chest holding 100mg of THC-infused adventure. Picture the perfect blend of sweet, salty, and stoned. It's like a beach vacation for your taste buds, minus the sand in your shoes.



The captains of confection at Illicit Labs meticulously craft each hand-wrapped caramel, dosing 10mg of THC in every piece. These caramels stand tall as some of their greatest masterpieces, a testament to their skill and dedication in baking up treats far from the ordinary. Whether you're sharing laughs with friends or embarking on a solo session, these caramels are the ultimate companions for your THC escapades.



Illicit's Sea Salt Soft Caramels are not just your run-of-the-mill snacks; they're a wave-shredding joy ride for your taste buds.



Note: Consume with a smile, share the love, and enjoy responsibly.

read more