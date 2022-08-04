The Flavor: Looking for a delicious way to kill your pain? Say hello to Slaughtermelon from ILLICIT! This juicy, sweet edible is perfect for hot summer days, and it's packed with 10mg of high-grade THC for relief from whatever ails you.



The Process: Made with all natural ingredients, Slaughtermelon is vegan, gluten-free, and perfect for anyone with food allergies or sensitivities. Plus, it's sold in a child-resistant jar to keep kids safe. So what are you waiting for? Quit sufferin' and try Slaughtermelon today!