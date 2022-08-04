About this product
Whether you're looking for a tasty snack or a powerful way to get your daily dose of THC, Super Sour Tangie from ILLICIT is the perfect choice. So pucker up and order
The Process: Made with all natural ingredients, Super Sour Tangie is vegan, gluten-free, and perfect for anyone with food allergies or sensitivities. Plus, it's sold in a child-resistant jar to keep kids safe.
About this brand
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
