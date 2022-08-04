The Flavor: Looking for a delicious treat that's packing a serious punch? Super Sour Tangie from ILLICIT is the perfect choice! Made with all natural ingredients and potent THC, this sweet and sour treat is sure to please. What's not to love about Super Sour Tangie? The delicious taste of Clementine tangerines infused with high quality THC is sure to leave you wanting more. And with two different potency options (100mg and 200mg), you can be sure to find the perfect fit for your needs.



Whether you're looking for a tasty snack or a powerful way to get your daily dose of THC, Super Sour Tangie from ILLICIT is the perfect choice. So pucker up and order



The Process: Made with all natural ingredients, Super Sour Tangie is vegan, gluten-free, and perfect for anyone with food allergies or sensitivities. Plus, it's sold in a child-resistant jar to keep kids safe.