The Flavor - We took the best parts of those cold winter months and broke them down into your new favorite vape! But get it while it's hot... or cold, because this one is only here for a short time. This one has hints of chocolate, wedding cake and a splash of boysenberry. One rip and you’ll feel that glow in your tummy to keep you warm all winter long.
The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This
golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. 500mg Cartridge (510 thread) AVAILABLE DURING FALL & WINTER ONLY
About this brand
Illicit
While you're enjoying medical cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardens for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
