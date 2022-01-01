The Flavor - We took the best parts of those cold winter months and broke them down into your new favorite vape! But get it while it's hot... or cold, because this one is only here for a short time. This one has hints of chocolate, wedding cake and a splash of

boysenberry. One rip and you’ll feel that glow in your tummy to keep you warm all winter long. AVAILABLE DURING FALL & WINTER ONLY



The Process - This all-in-one CCELL pod and power supply is a great option for those on

the go. No need to charge a battery or figure out - just use the mouthpiece,

inhale, and let this discreet device do the rest. And when you’re done, just

toss it. We fill every disposable with the same high-quality BHO live resin as

our half and full gram offerings. 300mg Live Resin Disposable Vape (Infinity by Jupiter)